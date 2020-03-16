SAN ANTONIO — In an email to volunteers on Monday, the San Antonio Humane Society announced that they will be closing to the public until further notice in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Our staff will be at the shelter taking care of our pets who remain our highest priority," CEO Nancy May said in the email. "Volunteers are being notified and asked to refrain from volunteering until we reopen."

If you're wondering how you can help, May said the best way was to donate here.

This move comes after President Trump recommended against gatherings with more than 10 people and encouraged social distancing in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Drastic measures are being taken across the country to limit the number of people in public places in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

