San Antonio hospitals preparing to distribute coronavirus vaccine to staff, once approved

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is inching closer to receiving the coronavirus vaccine. According to documents released Tuesday, FDA scientists are calling Pfizer's vaccine safe and effective.

The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Thursday, and San Antonio healthcare workers could start getting vaccinated next week. University Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bryan Alsip said it should get its first shipment of the vaccine next Wednesday.

"There is a lot of excitement about the availability of a vaccine," he said. There are some logistical challenges with certainly a couple of the first vaccines that we will have to work through."

Dr. Alsip said the first vaccine available will most likely be from Pfizer. The company's drug must be placed in an ultra-frozen container, or freezer.

"Essentially that is -94 degrees Fahrenheit, not a lot of facilities outside of hospitals or research organizations have that capability," he said.

He said University Health does have the storage capability.

"The challenge is once you begin to immunize individuals you have to thaw that," he said. "Once you thaw it then you have to dilute it."

After it is diluted, Dr. Alsip said it than has to be used in six hours.

"So that really is when the clock starts ticking on making sure you have it ready to go," he said.

He said Bexar County should receive 25,000 doses of the vaccine, and that University Health will get nearly 6,000. It has more than 9,000 employees. The first round will go to those who work in the ICU.

"Really, it doesn't necessarily matter your job description as long as you're at a higher risk of exposure that we want to make sure you are offered the vaccine," Alsip said.

Dr. Alsip said while there should be excitement about the vaccine's arrival, it's not a silver bullet.

"This isn't going to cure everything all at once, by any means, but it is a great step forward," he said.