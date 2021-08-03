Local gym will still require masks despite Governor Abbott's decision

The removal of business restrictions could lead to rebuilding clientele lost over the past year of the pandemic, according to Sammy Sandoval.

SAN ANTONIO — When Sammy Sandoval’s not pumping iron, he’s working to ensure everyone is following coronavirus safety measures at the gym.

“All of our members have been doing great so far, wiping down before and after, giving each other space. We have blue tape marking everything off,” Sandoval said.

Your Fitness 365 is just one of dozens of gyms in San Antonio impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in one way or another. Sandoval says reduced capacity hasn’t been a major issue.

“People come in at all different times, it doesn’t allow for a crazy packed elbow to elbow type situation,” he said.

The pandemic has resulted in a major decline in clientele at gyms statewide.

“We lost quite a bit of our clients. I’d say 75 percent of our clients and we’re having to rebuild back up,” he said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate.

Business will be allowed starting Wednesday, to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Abbott cited record vaccination rates and low hospitalization of coronavirus patients as reasons to remove restrictions.

Sandoval realizes the virus remains a threat. He stresses personal vigilance as business potentially begins to pick back up in the coming weeks.

“It’s definitely out there, it’s definitely taking lives but that means we have to respect it and start taking things in our own hands, our own health,” he said.