SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is moving into a new phase of coronavirus response with the "Neighbor Helping Neighbor" relief effort.

The effort is two-fold-- ensuring that every kitchen table in Southwest Texas has the core food items need to get through this crisis and ensuring that all of our neighbors who might be elderly and living along get a visit.

Additionally, the Food Bank will add mobile, grab-and-go meals and food distributions daily throughout Southwest Texas.

This next phase comes after a two-week effort to front-load low-income households with groceries and household supplies.

For more information on where you can donate, volunteer or receive help, visit the SA Food Bank website here.