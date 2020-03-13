SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has self-quarantined at home after developing flu-like symptoms, the San Antonio Fire Department told KENS 5 on Friday.

The firefighter, who was not identified, will undergo coronavirus testing and is cooperating with public health officials. The individual had been on vacation on their personal time, the department said.

"The SAFD will take all appropriate steps to ensure this individual receives the support they need and that the safety and health of our family and that of our customers is always our top priority," the department said.

"This individual poses no threat to any of our potential patients, and will not be returning to work until cleared of all testing and any flu-like symptoms."

Earlier Friday, city and health officials announced at a press conference the first confirmed case of coronavirus in San Antonio from outside of the JBSA-Lackland quarantine.

Before this case, 11 cases of coronavirus had been reported from among the evacuees brought to federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland.

Officials with Metro Health urge anyone with symptoms or anyone who believes they have coronavirus to call their health care provider first, rather than going directly to a hospital or urgent care facility. They say going directly to a facility would put health care workers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk.

