San Antonio doctor opens South Texas' first coronavirus recovery clinic

SAN ANTONIO — A hospital is probably the last place a post-coronavirus patient wants to be, but according to Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, it's where many can get their answers.

"I think people want recognition that these symptoms are real and there's something we're trying to do about them," the UT-Health and University Hospital doctor said.

Those symptoms Verduzco-Gutierrez is talking about are the ones you see in a lot of COVID Facebook groups, those threads about nasty side effects that seem to pop up even after the virus has gone away.

"We now know COVID patients are having long hauler syndrome which means symptoms that are current, even two months afterwards," she said.

"We're seeing things as major as strokes and amputations and as a minor or not even that minor where someone is fatigued and is not able to get back to exercise or has headaches."

Which is why Verduzco-Gutierrez has started a new rehab clinic in San Antonio to help those battling those lingering symptoms.

It's a specialized clinic the Wall Street Journal reports we're seeing a rise in demand in. According to a survey done by the CDC, 35% of COVID patients didn't return to their usual state of health two or three weeks after testing and in Italy, Dr. Verduzco-Gutierrez said the stats were even worse.

"Only 12% of people did not have symptoms. That means 88% were still having symptoms," Verduzco-Gutierrez said. "This is something affecting people long term and with that, I saw there was a need to help the people of South Texas get better."

A need Dr. Gutierrez is happy to fulfill as her clinic takes patients in-person and virtually, she has all but one reason for them to call.

"We've saved your life, now we need to save your quality of life."