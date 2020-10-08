More than 300 deaths in San Antonio investigated for possible coronavirus connection

Metro Health has begun to report deaths under investigation alongside confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health has begun reporting deaths under investigation alongside confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, the department announced Monday.

In its inaugural report, Metro Health says 327 deaths are under investigation for a possible coronavirus connection while 455 deaths have been confirmed by local health officials, as of August 10.

Metro Health says deaths are investigated by confirming a positive coronavirus test result, as well as residency within Bexar County. When cases are verified, that information will be shared by the department.

“Metro Health investigates each death reported to us by confirming a positive COVID-19 test result and residency of a person prior to reporting it on our website," Assistant City Manager and Interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger said.

"However, in an effort to help breakdown any discrepancies between what the state reports and what Metro Health reports, we will begin posting the total number of deaths under investigation.”