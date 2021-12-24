San Antonio sees slight bump in new COVID-19 cases heading into Christmas| Track the numbers

KENS 5 is tracking the latest COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination numbers in Bexar County and Texas.

Need a vaccine appointment?

The omicron variant found its way to Bexar County in December, while daily totals of new COVID-19 diagnoses saw a slight bump heading into the holiday weekend. More than 334,000 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

Metro Health took to social media on Christmas Eve to remind San Antonians about the importance of being cautious and COVID-aware before gathering with friends and family, emphasizing vaccines, mask-wearing and the avoidance of crowds.

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Thursday, Dec. 23):

376 new cases were reported Thursday; the seven-day moving average of new cases is 319 per day, compared to 231 the previous week.

after more deaths were reported Thursday. 200 COVID patients are in the hospital, as of Thursday. Of those, 77 are in the ICU; 44 are on ventilators.

Texas (data as of Thursday, Dec. 23):

12,476 new cases were reported across Texas Thursday, including 10,610 confirmed and 1,866 probable diagnoses. More than 4.457 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.622 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Dec. 23, representing 85.2% of the county's population eligible (those over the age of 4) to receive a vaccination.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Across Texas, 16.362 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In total, the state has administered 38.578 million vaccine doses, as of Thursday, Dec. 23.

Texas is in the middle of the pack among the rest of the states, with between 49 to 65% of its population fully vaccinated, as of Dec. 23.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.