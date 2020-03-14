SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Councilman for District 8 Manny Pelaez will self-quarantine after a trip to Colombia with his family, according to a statement provided to KENS 5.

Councilman Paleaz shared a photo of him from his uncle's ranch in Colombia, along with a statement that reads in part, "Aside from having to deal with some slightly uncomfortable sunburns, my family and I are feeling great and we're not exhibiting any signs of pathogen infection."

With that being said, Councilman Paleaz said that he plans to self-quarantine for the next 14 days "out of an abundance of caution." He will continue to attend city council meetings by way of video conference.

Palaez's full statement is available below:

"Tomorrow, my family and I fly back from Colombia where we've been visiting family. Aside from having to deal with some slightly uncomfortable sunburns, my family and I are feeling great and we're not exhibiting any signs of pathogen infection. However, out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with the spirit of the City Manager's directive to city employees, I'll be self quarantining for the next 14 days. I will be attending all city council meetings from home by way of video conference. I'm taking these precautions for the safety of my coworkers and my neighbors."