Coronavirus Tracker: Local, state numbers continue positive trends ahead of Labor Day weekend

Bexar County : 114 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number for the county to 47,184. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 873 after 22 additional fatalities were reported.

: 114 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number for the county to 47,184. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 873 after 22 additional fatalities were reported. Comal County : The county reported 21 additional cases and no additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 3,071 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,440 confirmed cases – while 111 county residents have died. County officials say there are 288 active coronavirus cases, and 2,672 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 21 additional cases and no additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 3,071 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,440 confirmed cases – while 111 county residents have died. County officials say there are 288 active coronavirus cases, and 2,672 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 25 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there are a total of 5,471 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,987 of which are active) while the death toll remains at 50. 3,434 are considered recovered. Hays County officials will not report further numbers until Tuesday, September 8 due to the Labor Day holiday. That report will include data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Friday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 114 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County. The county's seven-day moving average for new daily cases dropped to 157. In all, 47,184 residents in the county have been infected with the virus.

Nirenberg also reported 22 additional virus-related deaths stretching back to July 5. 873 Bexar County residents have lost their lives to the virus in the ongoing pandemic.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly for Bexar County on Friday, to 323. The number of COVID-19 patients utilizing ventilators moved to 83, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 145.

Friday, Metro Health announced the office would separate current cases and deaths from backlogged cases and deaths older than 14 days, following guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Local officials will report backlogged cases and deaths every Sunday at 7 p.m. and will also report demographic data of those backlogs. Current new cases and deaths will continue to be reported on a daily basis.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported an additional 5,482 cases of the novel coronavirus across the state, including 4,215 new daily cases. State officials say 1,232 "older cases" in South Texas that had gone previously underreported were included in the increase in cases today, as well as 28 cases from Montgomery County and one case from Dallas County

As of Friday, at least 630,829 Texans have been infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state also reported an additional 140 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 13,231. The number of newly-reported fatalities due to coronavirus has decreased significantly over the last month in Texas. The seven-day moving average for reported deaths has dipped to just below 150 from about 275 over the last 35 days.

Texas hospitalizations dipped once again Friday; the number of residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms is down to 3,889. That's the lowest number of reported hospitalizations in the state since June 22, when 3,711 Texans were hospitalized due to the coronavirus,

The number of Texans who have recovered from coronavirus passed 500,000 this week and reached 532,223 on Friday. The state estimates 85,375 Texas residents remain ill with COVID-19.

As the school year begins to get underway for local districts, we are also keeping track of the most important updates for each, including links to dashboards created to track coronavirus cases.

