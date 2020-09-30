Coronavirus Tracker: 155 new cases, one additional death reported in Bexar County

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 155 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number for the county to 57,832. The county death toll rose to 1,136 as one new fatality was reported.

: 155 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number for the county to 57,832. The county death toll rose to 1,136 as one new fatality was reported. Comal County : The county reported nine additional cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 3,475 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,748 confirmed cases – while 116 county residents have died. County officials say there are 134 active coronavirus cases, and 3,225 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported nine additional cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 3,475 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,748 confirmed cases – while 116 county residents have died. County officials say there are 134 active coronavirus cases, and 3,225 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Wednesday reported 14 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 5,940 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,370 of which are active) while the death toll rose to 55. 4,515 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 155 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County. The seven-day moving average is now 178. A total of 57,832 Bexar County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Nirenberg also reported one additional local deaths from coronavirus complications. In all, 1,136 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of county residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms dropped on Wednesday to 212. That's a difference of 18 from Tuesday. The number of patients using ventilators (30) and the number of patients in ICU (81) remained unchanged.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 5,683 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. 348 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties:

31 cases reported by labs in Dallas County

308 cases reported by labs in Harris County

1 case reported by labs in Harrison County

In total, 784,967 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Texas.

State health authorities, meanwhile, reported an additional 107 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. In all, at least 15,711 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The state also saw another sharp uptick in current hospitalizations. There were 93 more Texans receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms, for a total of 3,344; the last time the number was that high was on Sept. 12.

The state estimates that 664,883 Texans have recovered, while 69,767 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus