Coronavirus Tracker: Local leaders optimistic as coronavirus trends continue decline

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 157 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number for the county to 47,070. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 851 after 16 additional fatalities were reported.

: 157 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number for the county to 47,070. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 851 after 16 additional fatalities were reported. Comal County : The county reported 26 additional cases and 24 additional deaths Thursday. Those deaths occurred between April and August and had not been previously reported, county officials said. There have been a total of 3,050 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,420 confirmed cases – while 111 county residents have died. County officials say there are 290 active coronavirus cases, and 2,649 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 26 additional cases and 24 additional deaths Thursday. Those deaths occurred between April and August and had not been previously reported, county officials said. There have been a total of 3,050 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,420 confirmed cases – while 111 county residents have died. County officials say there are 290 active coronavirus cases, and 2,649 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Thursday reported 21 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Thursday, there are a total of 5,446 lab-confirmed cases in the county (2,028 of which are active) while the death toll remains at 50. 3,368are considered recovered.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County. The county's seven-day moving average for new daily cases dropped to 180. In all, 47,070 residents in the county have been infected with the virus.

Nirenberg also reported 16 additional virus-related deaths stretching back to July 14. 851 Bexar County residents have lost their lives to the virus in the ongoing pandemic.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly for Bexar County on Thursday, to 344. The number of COVID-19 patients utilizing ventilators moved to 87, while the number of patients in intensive care increased slightly to 155.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported an additional 3,899 cases of the novel coronavirus across the state, including confirmed cases from a number of backlogs across Texas.

Texas officials said 35 confirmed cases were from a backlog in Dallas County, while 27 cases were connected to a backlog in Montgomery County.

As of Thursday, at least 625,347 Texans have been infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state also reported an additional 221 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 13,091.

Texas hospitalizations dipped Thursday; the number of residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms is down to 4,075. The number of Texans who have recovered from coronavirus passed 500,000 this week and reached 527,359 on Thursday.

84,897 Texas residents remain ill with COVID-19.

As the school year begins to get underway for local districts, we are also keeping track of the most important updates for each, including links to dashboards created to track coronavirus cases.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus