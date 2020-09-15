Coronavirus Tracker: School risk level remains in moderate threshold as Bexar Co. reports 115 new cases

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 115 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number for the county to 50,131. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 1,019 after three new fatalities were reported.

: 115 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number for the county to 50,131. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 1,019 after three new fatalities were reported. Comal County : The county reported 23 additional cases on Tuesday. One additional death was reported. There have been a total of 3,226 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,559 confirmed cases – while 115 county residents have died. County officials say there are 315 active coronavirus cases, and 2,796 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 23 additional cases on Tuesday. One additional death was reported. There have been a total of 3,226 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,559 confirmed cases – while 115 county residents have died. County officials say there are 315 active coronavirus cases, and 2,796 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported nine new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 5,665 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,845 of which are active) while the death toll stands at 52. 3,768 residents have recovered from the virus.

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 115 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the total to 50,131 since the pandemic began. The relatively low diagnosis total has lowered the moving daily case average for the last seven days to 117 from 128.

A day after the country recorded zero new coronavirus-related fatalities for the first time since July, Nirenberg reported three such deaths on Tuesday. In all, 1,019 Bexar County residents have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Hospitalizations dropped by 20 on Tuesday, down to 228. The number of local coronavirus patients on ventilators (47) also decreased slightly, while the number of patients in intensive care (105) is identical to Monday's number.

Nirenberg said that the county-wide positivity rate is still hovering at around 6%; thus, the risk level for coronavirus spread in local schools remains in the lower end of the moderate threshold. Nirenberg said leaders are waiting for the positivity rate to dip to below 5% for widespread in-person teaching to be recommended by Metro Health.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported an additional 4,816 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 668,746. Another 526 cases in the total stem from backlogs in Dallas, Montgomery and Harris counties. In addition, Lamar County health officials overcounted their case total by 41 on Monday; more information can be found at the top of this page.

Meanwhile, the state also reported another 132 virus-related fatalities. In all, 14,343 Texans have died from coronavirus complications. The number of hospitalizations on Tuesday dipped slightly, to 3,311; that's 14 fewer Texans receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms compared to Monday.

Around 586,000 Texas residents are estimated to have recovered from the coronavirus. Nearly 68,500 cases are active.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

