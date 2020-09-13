Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. cases up to 48,198; hospitalizations continue downward trend

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 124 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number for the county to 48,198. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 992 after one new fatality was reported.

: 124 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number for the county to 48,198. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 992 after one new fatality was reported. Comal County : The county reported 12 additional cases and no additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 3,140 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,495 confirmed cases – while 114 county residents have died. County officials say there are 320 active coronavirus cases, and 2,706 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 12 additional cases and no additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 3,140 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,495 confirmed cases – while 114 county residents have died. County officials say there are 320 active coronavirus cases, and 2,706 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 30 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there are a total of 5,598 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,914 of which are active) while the death toll stands at 51. 3,602 are considered recovered.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, Metro Health updated its online coronavirus surveillance dashboards to report 124 additional cases in Bexar County. That brings the total case count up to 48,198 since the pandemic began. One additional virus-related fatality was reported as well; in all, 992 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Metro Health also reported new hospitalization figures that continue downward trends. 260 Bexar County residents were receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms on Saturday, down from 278 on Friday. The number of patients using a ventilator (55) and in intensive care (110) also went down slightly.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday reported an additional 3,905 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 657,589.

However, that total is an increase of more than 4,200 over Friday, a discrepancy the state attributed to data entry errors and a number of cases exluded from the total of confirmed diagnoses for the Lone Star State. You can find more information at the top of this page.

Meanwhile, the state also reported an additional 146 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll to 14,143.

An estimated 573,670 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, while the state estimates nearly 70,000 cases remain active. The number of patients currently in Texas hospitals dropped by 94 to 3,371 on Saturday.

As the school year begins to get underway for local districts, we are also keeping track of the most important updates for each, including links to dashboards created to track coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus