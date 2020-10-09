Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. reaches 990 total deaths

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 69 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number for the county to 47,956. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 990 after nine new fatalities were reported.

: 69 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number for the county to 47,956. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 990 after nine new fatalities were reported. Comal County : The county reported 12 additional cases and two additional deaths Thursday. There have been a total of 3,128 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,493 confirmed cases – while 114 county residents have died. County officials say there are 308 active coronavirus cases, and 2,706 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 12 additional cases and two additional deaths Thursday. There have been a total of 3,128 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,493 confirmed cases – while 114 county residents have died. County officials say there are 308 active coronavirus cases, and 2,706 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Thursday reported eight new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Thursday, there are a total of 5,568 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,915 of which are active) while the death toll stands at 51. 3,602 are considered recovered.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thurdsay, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 69 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 47,956. The low output of new cases on Thursday brings the seven-day moving case total average from 175 down to 149.

He also reported an additional nine virus-related deaths in the community, stretching back to Sept. 1. In all, 990 Bexar County residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations also continued to drop in Bexar County. On Thursday, a total of 284 residents were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, which is 14 fewer than Wednesday. The number of patients utilizing ventilators (80) and in intensive care (128) are also down from Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported an additional 3,852 cases of the novel coronavirus across the state. The state said 166 older cases recently reported in Dallas and Montgomery counties were included in the statewide total, but not from the total of confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, at least 649,809 Texans have been infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state also reported an additional 161 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 13,853..

An estimated 564,000 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, while an estimates nearly 72,000 cases remain active. The number of patients currently in Texas hospitals dropped by 29 to 3,575 on Thursday.

As the school year begins to get underway for local districts, we are also keeping track of the most important updates for each, including links to dashboards created to track coronavirus cases.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus