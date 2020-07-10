Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. cases surpass 59,000; Texas hospitalizations trending in the wrong direction

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 214 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 59,153. There was zero new deaths reported, meaning the county's death toll remained at 1,168.

: 214 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 59,153. There was zero new deaths reported, meaning the county's death toll remained at 1,168. Comal County : The county reported nine additional cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 3,529 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,766 confirmed cases – while 116 county residents have died. County officials say there are 100 active coronavirus cases, and 3,312 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported nine additional cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 3,529 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,766 confirmed cases – while 116 county residents have died. County officials say there are 100 active coronavirus cases, and 3,312 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Wednesday reported 13 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 6,008 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,071 of which are active) while the death toll remains at 55. 4,882 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 214 additional coronavirus cases in Bexar County, sending the local total over 59,000. In all, 59,153 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nirenberg also said there were no additional virus-related deaths in the county. In all, 1,168 county residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations in the county dropped ever so slightly on Wednesday. 203 residents were receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms, which is three fewer than on Tuesday. And the number of patients using ventilators (39) and in ICU (84) are also slight drops from Tuesday's numbers.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 4,121 cases on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

3,776 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while the other 345 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties and groups of previously unreported cases in some areas. More details can be found at the top of this page.

In total, 777,556 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Texas.

State health authorities, meanwhile, reported an additional 119 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. At least 16,230 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The state also saw a sharp uptick in hospitalizations on Wednesday. There were 125 more Texans receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,519 currently hospitalized; it's been nearly a month since the figure was that high.

The state estimates that 692,123 Texans have recovered, while 70,813 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency updated its online coronavirus database to show that there have been 9,857 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state as of Sept. 27. More information can be found here.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus