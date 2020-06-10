Coronavirus Tracker: 193 new cases, one additional death in Bexar County

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 193 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 58,939. There was one new death reported, and the county's death toll rose to 1,168.

: 193 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 58,939. There was one new death reported, and the county's death toll rose to 1,168. Comal County : The county reported 14 additional cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 3,520 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,761 confirmed cases – while 116 county residents have died. County officials say there are 100 active coronavirus cases, and 3,304 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 14 additional cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 3,520 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,761 confirmed cases – while 116 county residents have died. County officials say there are 100 active coronavirus cases, and 3,304 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported 30 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 5,995 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,138 of which are active) while the death toll remains at 55. 4,802 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 193 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 58,939 Bexar County residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Officials reported one new death from virus complications; the death toll for the county rose to 1,168.

Hospitalizations dropped on Tuesday. According to Nirenberg, 206 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms; that's 13 fewer than on Monday.

The number of patients using ventilators (41) rose by three and the number of patients in intensive care (86) dropped by four on Tuesday. 13% of staffed hospital beds remain available.

Bexar County remains at a "low" COVID-19 risk level, as the county's positivity rate dropped to below 5 percent. It's now 4.9%, just under the county's goal.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 4,132 cases on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

3,872 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while the other 260 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties and groups of previously unreported cases in some areas. More details can be found at the top of this page.

In total, 773,435 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Texas.

State health authorities, meanwhile, reported an additional 78 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. At least 16,111 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The state saw hospitalizations rise on Tuesday. There were 76 more Texans receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,394 currently hospitalized.

The state estimates that 687,277 Texans have recovered, while 71,611 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency updated its online coronavirus database to show that there have been 9,857 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state as of Sept. 27. More information can be found here.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus