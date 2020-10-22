Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. surpasses 64,000 cases as Texas hospitalizations continue to soar

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 207 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 64,014. No new deaths were reported; the county's death toll remains at 1,232.

: 207 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 64,014. No new deaths were reported; the county's death toll remains at 1,232. Comal County : The county reported 16 additional cases and no new virus-related deaths on Thursday. There have been a total of 3,693 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,838 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 119 active coronavirus cases, and 3,454 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 16 additional cases and no new virus-related deaths on Thursday. There have been a total of 3,693 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,838 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 119 active coronavirus cases, and 3,454 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Thursday reported 22 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Thursday, there are a total of 6,268 lab-confirmed cases in the county (554 of which are active) while the death toll sits at 64. 5,650 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Interim Metro Health Director Colleen Bridger reported an additional 207 COVID-19 cases for Bexar County, bringing the total number of cases to 845,100 since the pandemic began. The death toll from virus complications remains at 1,232 after no new fatalities were reported.

The number of Bexar County residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms rose by nine on Thursday, to 209. Forty-two of those patients are on ventilators and 89 are in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 6,291 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

5,917 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while the other 374 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties. More details can be found at the top of this page. In all, 845,100 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 85 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday. At least 17,286 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations jumped once again, continuing a trend in the wrong direction for the state. 149 more Texans were receiving treatment for COVID-19 than Wednesday, bringing the current total to 4,931. In the last week, hospitalizations have risen 15.7%. Since Oct. 1, they've risen by 54.6%.

Health officials warn that the state is currently in another surge. Experts attribute the spike in COVID-19 numbers to "pandemic fatigue."

The state estimates that 744,283 Texans have recovered, while 85,618 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency updated its online coronavirus database to show that there have been 15,898 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state as of Oct. 15. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases every Thursday.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

