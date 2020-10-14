Coronavirus Tracker: Numbers continue to drop as local leaders announce order to reopen bars

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 132 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 60,034. There are also no new deaths reported, which means the county's death toll remains at 1,207.

Comal County: The county reported 12 additional cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,607 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,801 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 102 active coronavirus cases, and 3,385 residents are considered recovered.

Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Wednesday reported 26new cases in the county and two additional virus-related deaths. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 6,110 lab-confirmed cases in the county (830 of which are active) while the death toll rose to 57. 5,223 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 132 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 60,034. The county's moving average for the number of newly-reported cases over the last seven days dropped to 126.

Nirenberg also reported no new virus-related deaths; in all, 1,207 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Area hospitalizations from the virus rose again Wednesday. After 190 residents were reported in the hospital Tuesday, 193 hospitalizations were reported the following day. The number of patients using ventilators (39) and the number of those in ICU (80) also rose.

Tuesday, Mayor Nirenberg went into specifics regarding case demographics during the pandemic. He said that, to date, one in five COVID-19 cases have affected a person in their 20s, and only 82% of those diagnosed with the virus were experiencing symptoms when they were tested.

In addition, 70% of the county's total hospitalized patients had at least one underlying health condition. And, of the nearly 60,000 Bexar County residents to have been infected, 97% have fully recovered.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 4,826 cases Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

4,564 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while the other 262 cases stem from a number of backlogs in Dallas, Galveston, Harris, and Panola Counties. More details can be found at the top of this page.

In total, 805,082 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Texas.

State health authorities, meanwhile, reported 95 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday. At least 16,717 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to rise throughout the state. 78 more Texans were receiving treatment for COVID-19 compared to Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,131 and continuing a bad trend for the state's hospitals. In the past eight days, 737 more Texans were admitted to hospitals for the virus than were discharged.

The state estimates that 711,438 Texans have recovered, while 78,639 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency updated its online coronavirus database to show that there have been 12,847 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state as of Oct. 4. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases every Thursday.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus