Coronavirus Tracker: School risk level pushed back into moderate threshold as local positivity rate rises

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 46 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 59,730. There were zero new deaths, which means the county's death toll remains at 1,201.

: 46 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 59,730. There were zero new deaths, which means the county's death toll remains at 1,201. Comal County : The county reported 18 additional cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday. There have been a total of 3,568 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,777 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 94 active coronavirus cases, and 3,341 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 18 additional cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday. There have been a total of 3,568 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,777 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 94 active coronavirus cases, and 3,341 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 19 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there are a total of 6,037 lab-confirmed cases in the county (963 of which are active) while the death toll remains at 55. 5,019 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 46 COVID-19 cases in Bexar County, bringing the total number of local diagnoses to 59,730. He also reported no new COVID-19 deaths from the last two weeks; the death toll remains at 1,201.

However, Nirenberg said that the county's test positivity rate is back to above 5% on Monday. Because of that, Metro Health is recommending that in-person learning be limited to special needs students, at-risk students and those students who lack access to resources to help them learn, and with learning groups of six or fewer per classroom.

Hospitalizations in the county dipped on Monday. 184 Bexar County residents were receiving treatment for the coronavirus to start the week, which is eight fewer than on Sunday. 40 patients were using ventilators while 78 were in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 2,648 cases on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

2,384 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while the other 264 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties and groups of previously unreported cases in some areas. More details can be found at the top of this page.

In total, 795,126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Texas.

State health authorities, meanwhile, reported a sole additional virus-related death on Monday. At least 16,558 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations saw their biggest spike in some time, with 248 more Texans receiving treatment for COVID-19 compared to Sunday for a total of 3,870 hospitalized. September 5 was the last time the figure was that high.

The state estimates that 705,189 Texans have recovered, while 75,034 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency updated its online coronavirus database to show that there have been 12,847 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state as of Oct. 4. More information can be found here.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus