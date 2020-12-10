Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. deaths surpass 1,200 with new backlog

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 90 new cases were reported Sunday, and no backlog; the total number of cases for the county is now 59,684. There were no new deaths, but the county death toll ultimately rose to 1,201 due to a backlog of 27 from earlier this year.

: 90 new cases were reported Sunday, and no backlog; the total number of cases for the county is now 59,684. There were no new deaths, but the county death toll ultimately rose to 1,201 due to a backlog of 27 from earlier this year. Comal County : The county reported 16 additional cases and four more virus-related deaths on Friday. There have been a total of 3,550 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,771 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 94 active coronavirus cases, and 3,336 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 16 additional cases and four more virus-related deaths on Friday. There have been a total of 3,550 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,771 confirmed cases – while 120 county residents have died. County officials say there are 94 active coronavirus cases, and 3,336 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 19 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there are a total of 6,037 lab-confirmed cases in the county (963 of which are active) while the death toll remains at 55. 5,019 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Metro Health updated its online coronavirus dashboards to reflect an additional 90 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 59,684 since the pandemic began. Health authorities did not, however, report a backlog of COVID-19 cases from beyond the past two weeks.

The same can't be said when it comes to virus-related deaths. No new deaths were reported in the county, but Metro Health reported a backlog of 27 fatalities rom COVID-19 complications from between June 21 and Sept. 24.

In all, 1,201 Bexar County residents have passed from the virus.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose every so slightly on Sunday, with 192 receiving treatment for symptoms in Bexar County; that's two more than on Saturday. 39 patients are using ventilators (up from Saturday) and 81 are in intensive care (down from Saturday).

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 2,418 cases on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

2,262 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while the other 156 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties and groups of previously unreported cases in some areas. More details can be found at the top of this page.

In total, 792,478 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Texas.

State health authorities, meanwhile, reported an additional 31 virus-related deaths on Sunday. At least 16,557 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations dipped for the first time in a week. There were six fewer Texans receiving treatment for COVID-19 compared to Saturday, for a total of 3,622 currently hospitalized.

The state estimates that 703,662 Texans have recovered, while 73,913 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency updated its online coronavirus database to show that there have been 12,847 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state as of Oct. 4. More information can be found here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus