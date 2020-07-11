Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. surpasses 67,000 cases; election workers eligible for free test

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 218 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 67,127. Five new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 1,273.

218 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 67,127. Five new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 1,273. Comal County: The county reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, as well as nine backlogged diagnoses. One new virus-related death was also reported. There have been a total of 3,881 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,927 lab-confirmed cases – while 122 county residents have died. County officials say there are 173 active coronavirus cases, and 3,623 residents are considered recovered.

The county reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, as well as nine backlogged diagnoses. One new virus-related death was also reported. There have been a total of 3,881 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,927 lab-confirmed cases – while 122 county residents have died. County officials say there are 173 active coronavirus cases, and 3,623 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 18 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there are a total of 6,331 lab-confirmed cases in the county (368 of which are active), while the death toll remained at 91. 5,872 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Friday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 218 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the total number of local diagnoses during the pandemic to 67,127. It's the fourth day in a row with at least 185 cases in the San Antonio area.

For the second time in three days, Nirenberg also reported that five more county residents have died from virus complications. That raises the Bexar County death toll to 1,273.

Hospitalizations remained mostly the same on Friday, with the number of patients receiving treatment for virus symptoms at local hospitals dropping by six. The mayor said that, of the 253 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 46 are from the El Paso area.

Also on Friday evening, Bexar County officials say that election workers who have been hard at work at polling stations and ballot-counting centers this week will be eligible to receive a free coronavirus test.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 7,545 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

7,221 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while another 324 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties. More details can be found at the top of this page.

As of Thursday, at least 942,539 Texans have contracted COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 136 additional virus-related deaths on Friday. At least 18,589 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, statewide hospitalizations continue to rise, continuing a trend that began in October of an increasing number of Texans admitted to healthcare facilities after contracting COVID-19. On Friday, 6,070 Texas residents were receiving treatment for virus symptoms, which is 116 more, overall, than Thursday's numbers. The last time hospitalizations were over 6,000 in the state was August 18.

Experts attribute the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers to "pandemic fatigue."

The state estimates that 807,008 Texans have recovered, while 119,238 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 31,987 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Nov. 1. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases every Thursday.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus