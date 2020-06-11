Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. approaching 67,000 cases

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 195 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 66,909. Three new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 1,268.

195 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 66,909. Three new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 1,268. Comal County: The county reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, as well as 12 backlogged diagnoses and one case officials are classifying as a "suspect case." No new virus-related deaths were reported. There have been a total of 3,881 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,912 lab-confirmed cases – while 121 county residents have died. County officials say there are 162 active coronavirus cases, and 3,598 residents are considered recovered.

The county reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, as well as 12 backlogged diagnoses and one case officials are classifying as a "suspect case." No new virus-related deaths were reported. There have been a total of 3,881 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,912 lab-confirmed cases – while 121 county residents have died. County officials say there are 162 active coronavirus cases, and 3,598 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Thursday reported 48 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Thursday, there are a total of 6,313 lab-confirmed cases in the county (361 of which are active), while the death toll remained at 91. 5,861 residents have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 195 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, ten more than Wednesday's case total and raising the local total to 66,909 diagnoses during the ongoing pandemic.

Nirenberg also reported three more virus-related deaths. In all, 1,268 Bexar County residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations went up again in Bexar County Thursday, but there's a caveat. Nirenberg said that, of 259 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in area hospitals, 42 are from the El Paso area, which has been particularly overwhelmed by a resurgent virus in recent weeks.

Coronavirus in Texas

The number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began grew by 8,594 on Thursday according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

8,332 of those are new diagnoses over the last 24 hours, while another 262 cases stem from a number of backlogs in several counties. More details can be found at the top of this page.

As of Wednesday, at least 934,994 Texans have contracted COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 133 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, the highest total of single-day fatalities since Sept. 26. At least 18,453 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, statewide hospitalizations continue to rise, continuing a trend that began in October of an increasing number of Texans admitted to healthcare facilities after contracting COVID-19. On Thursday, 5,954 Texas residents were receiving treatment for virus symptoms, which is 82 more, overall, than Wednesday's numbers.

Experts attribute the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers to "pandemic fatigue."

The state estimates that 802,611 Texans have recovered, while 116,225 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 31,987 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Nov. 1. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases every Thursday.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.



Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus