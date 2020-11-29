Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. reports 1,661 additional coronavirus cases, including more than 500 backlogged tests

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 1,661 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 78,411. One new death was also reported Saturday, raising the death toll to 1,344.

1,661 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 78,411. One new death was also reported Saturday, raising the death toll to 1,344. Comal County: The county reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and no new virus-related deaths. There have been a total of 4,508 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 3,203 lab-confirmed cases – while 128 county residents have died. County officials say there are 482 active coronavirus cases, and 3,898 residents are considered recovered.

The county reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and no new virus-related deaths. There have been a total of 4,508 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 3,203 lab-confirmed cases – while 128 county residents have died. County officials say there are 482 active coronavirus cases, and 3,898 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported 55 new cases in the county and no additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 7,097 lab-confirmed cases in the county (708 of which are active), while the death toll remained at 99. 6,290 residents have recovered from the virus. The county did not release new numbers Wednesday.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Saturday evening, Metro Health updates its online coronavirus dashboards to reflect an additional 1,661 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, 510 of which are from lab backlogs.

In a Saturday evening tweet, Mayor Ron Nirenberg specified that 629 of the cases were reported to Metro Health officials on Friday; 220 were reported Thursday; and 812 were reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Update - Nov. 28



The total case count reflects all reports collected through Friday.



Please consider the risks before you leave home & always wear a mask in a public space.



Stay safe, stay healthy & stay dry.



Thank you, San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/MS4Ws3ghUp — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) November 29, 2020

In all, 78,411 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The seven-day moving average for daily cases is at 801.

Metro Health also reported a lone additional virus-related death. In all, 1,344 county residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Meanwhile, the number of local COVID-19 patients in area hospitals ticked up slightly to 548. Of those, 92 patients are on ventilators while 172 are in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 5,493 on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services—a marginally lower tally than the daily totals reported early in the holiday week, likely due to fewer people getting tested on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

That total includes 3,954 new confirmed cases; 1,469 additional positive antigen tests; and 70 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Friday, 1,203,175 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 1,151,069 diagnoses are confirmed tests, while another 52,106 are positive antigen tests.

State health authorities also reported 102 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, which is double the number that was reported on Friday. At least 21,309 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications.

The number of COVID-19-related hospital patients, meanwhile, rose again after a Friday drop. The figure was at 8,597on Friday, an increase of 79 patients from Saturday and close to the fall's high-water mark of 8,706, which came on Thursday. Generally, hospitalization numbers still remain on the upswing, continuing a trend first glimpsed in the Lone Star State nearly two months ago. Since the start of November, hospitalizations have increased by 51%.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 950,586 Texans have recovered, while 181,802 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 50,420 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Nov. 15. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases every Thursday, but not did do so on the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said the latest numbers will be reported next week.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus