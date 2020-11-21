Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. reports 936 new cases, highest daily total since July

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 936 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 72,313. Seven new deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,316.

936 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 72,313. Seven new deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,316. Comal County: The county reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new virus-related deaths. There have been a total of 4,338 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 3,110 lab-confirmed cases – while 125 county residents have died. County officials say there are 398 active coronavirus cases, and 3,815 residents are considered recovered.

The county reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new virus-related deaths. There have been a total of 4,338 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 3,110 lab-confirmed cases – while 125 county residents have died. County officials say there are 398 active coronavirus cases, and 3,815 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 71 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Friday, there are a total of 6,960 lab-confirmed cases in the county (671 of which are active), while the death toll rose to 96. 6,193 residents have recovered from the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Friday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 936 novel coronavirus cases in Bexar County, bringing the total of local diagnoses to 72,313 during the ongoing pandemic.

The large case total is the highest reported by Metro Health since July (barring backlogs), causing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to jump from 321 to 399. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger emphasized that the high number of cases reported Friday isn't necessarily from the last 24 hours, but rather from tests conducted over the last week that local labs reported the results for in the last day.

She also said that local health officials are "testing more than we have ever tested in the city" during the pandemic, which would inevitably lead to higher totals and allow contact-tracers to more accurately follow the virus's spread through the county.

Nirenberg also reported seven more virus-related deaths; in all, 1,316 county residents have passed from COVID-19 complications.

Despite the drastic total of new cases on Friday, the number of current county hospitalizations rose by only four to 444. Of those, 65 patients are from El Paso, and 141 are in intensive care while 66 patients are using ventilators to assist them in breathing.

Nirenberg said Bexar County cell phones would receive a text alert reminding them to be safe and wear a mask whenever social distancing wasn't a possibility over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Please consider spending the holidays only with those who are part of your immediate household," the mayor added.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 12,964 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, including 11,738 new cases. The rest are cases attributed to backlogs that were previously not included in the state's total. (More details can be found at the top of this page.)

As of Friday, 1.12 million Texans have contracted COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 183 additional virus-related deaths on Friday. At least 20,296 Texans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

After a relatively small increase in overall COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the state Thursday, the figure on Friday shot beyond 8,000 for the first time since early August after 182 more patients were admitted to Texas hospitals than were discharged. In all, 8,164 Texans are receiving treatment for their symptoms. It was just last week that the number surpassed 7,000.

Since the beginning of November, the number of Texas hospitalizations has gone up by 44%, continuing a trend that began in early October that indicates a resurgent virus spread in the Lone Star State. Meanwhile, stretching back to the start of October, hospitalizations have skyrocketed by 156%.

The state estimates that 901,943 Texans have recovered, while 152,912 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 50,420 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Nov. 15. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases every Thursday.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.