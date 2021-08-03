Coronavirus Tracker: Texas estimates that over 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state

Facts, not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Sunday, 15 new cases were reported along with a backlog of 632, bringing the total number of cases to 197,921. Two new deaths were reported, and a backlog of 160 deaths between November and February brought the local death toll from virus complications to 2,847.

: On Sunday, 15 new cases were reported along with a backlog of 632, bringing the total number of cases to 197,921. Two new deaths were reported, and a backlog of 160 deaths between November and February brought the local death toll from virus complications to 2,847. Hays County : On Thursday, officials reported 23 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. There is now a total of 16,458 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 225. Officials estimate 15,619 residents have recovered, while 614 are still ill with the virus.

: On Thursday, officials reported 23 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. There is now a total of 16,458 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 225. Officials estimate 15,619 residents have recovered, while 614 are still ill with the virus. Comal County: Officials reported 22 new cases and eight backlogged cases on Friday, along with no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday, 9,268 total COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 4,890 confirmed and 4,358 probable cases, while 294 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Metro Health updated its online coronavirus-tracking dashboards to reflect 15 new cases in Bexar County, along with a backlog of 632 older cases. That brings the local diagnosis total to 198,568 since the pandemic began. The new seven-day moving average is 201 new cases per day.

Meanwhile, two new deaths were reported by health authorities. A backlog of 160 deaths that occurred between November 9 and February 20 brought the local death toll to 2,847.

Hospitalizations decreased once again on Sunday, this time by 10 to an overall total of 291 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at local facilities. The number of patients on ventilators (68) and in intensive care (123) both went down from Saturday as well.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 2,933 on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 1,805 new confirmed cases, 615 new probable cases, and a backlog of 533 cases. More details can be found on this page.

Sunday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.686 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported an additional 84 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 44,451 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Texas hospitalizations saw another large drop of 200 on Sunday, decreasing to 4,721 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms across the state. Since the pandemic's high point of 14,218 hospitalizations on Jan. 12, the figure has fallen by 65%.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.502 million Texans have recovered, while 137,108 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 190,308 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through Feb. 28. That number comprises 123,875 positive student cases and 66,433 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

