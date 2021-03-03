Coronavirus Tracker: More than 197,000 total Bexar County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since pandemic began

Facts, not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Tuesday, 249 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 197,065. No new deaths were reported; the local death toll from virus complications remained at 2,670.

: On Tuesday, 249 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 197,065. No new deaths were reported; the local death toll from virus complications remained at 2,670. Hays County : On Tuesday, officials reported 54 new cases in the county and five additional COVID-related fatalities. There is now a total of 16,399 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 221. Officials estimate 15,619 residents have recovered, while 559 are still ill with the virus.

: On Tuesday, officials reported 54 new cases in the county and five additional COVID-related fatalities. There is now a total of 16,399 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 221. Officials estimate 15,619 residents have recovered, while 559 are still ill with the virus. Comal County: Officials reported 86 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 9,208 total COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 4,854 confirmed and 4,334 probable cases, while 292 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 249 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the local total to 197,065 since the pandemic began. The 7-day rolling average dropped to 373; Tuesday marked the first day health officials reported this number since last month's winter storms affected testing capability in Bexar County.

Nirenberg also reported no additional virus-related deaths. In all, 2,670 Bexar County residents have died from coronavirus complications.

47 new patients were admitted to Bexar County hospitals in the past day, as the number of concurrent hospitalizations dropped significantly on Monday. In all, 418 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment for their symptoms at local facilities, which is 46 fewer than Monday. It's the lowest number of hospitalizations reported since November 16.

Of those 418, 90 patients are on ventilators and 158 are in intensive care.

In its weekly update of the county's progress and warning indicators Monday, Metro Health reported the local positivity rate had dropped by nearly two percentage points over the last seven days to 5.6%. Nirenberg noted that Bexar County's positivity rate is the lowest of Texas's metropolitan areas.

This week also marked the 6th straight week where the positivity rate declined. It also marked the first time the local positivity rate was below the state's and the county's rate. Metro Health dropped the county's risk level to the mild, green zone.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 8,866 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 6,613 new confirmed cases, 1,761 new probable cases, and a backlog of 492 cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.655 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported an additional 271 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 43,266 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Texas hospitalizations increased by 33 Tuesday over the last day to 5,644 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms in the state.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.441 million Texans have recovered, while 154,860 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 184,372 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through Feb. 21. That number comprises 119,810 positive student cases and 64,562 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.