Coronavirus Tracker: 795 new cases in Bexar Co. marks sets grim high-water mark

Bexar County: 795 new cases were reported Saturday. There is a total of 9,652 cases and 107 fatalities in the county. 731 patients are in local hospitals.

The county reported 35 new confirmed and 11 probable cases, for a total of 598. Seven people have died in the county, while 249 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 9.72%. Hays County: 140 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 2,415 cases and five fatalities in the county. 50% of the country's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Metro Health reported 795 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County Saturday, by far the highest daily count in the ongoing pandemic. Two more virus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 107 fatalities.

Meanwhile, 731 COVID-19-positive patients are in local hospitals—another high-water mark for Bexar County.

Texas reported 5,747 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the second-highest daily total of the ongoing pandemic. There have been at least 5,000 new cases reported each day since Tuesday; before then, there were zero such days for the state, painting the portrait of a worsening coronavirus situation.

Hospitalizations across the state also continued in its troubling direction that has been the normal for most of June. Once again, more COVID-19-positive patients were admitted into hospitals in Texas than were discharged; on Saturday, the current number of 5,523 hospitalized Texans represents an unfortunate new high-water mark.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

