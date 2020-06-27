Coronavirus Tracker: Texas reports another 5,700+ cases as state begins to close down again

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 405 new cases were reported Friday. There is a total of 8,857 cases and 105 fatalities in the county. 699 patients are in local hospitals.

405 new cases were reported Friday. There is a total of 8,857 cases and 105 fatalities in the county. 699 patients are in local hospitals. Comal County: The county reported 48 new cases Friday. There are 435 confirmed cases along with 117 probable, bringing the combined total to 552. Seven people have died in the county, while 225 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 9.2%.

The county reported 48 new cases Friday. There are 435 confirmed cases along with 117 probable, bringing the combined total to 552. Seven people have died in the county, while 225 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 9.2%. Hays County: 140 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 2,415 cases and five fatalities in the county. 50% of the country's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Mayor Nirenberg reported an additional 405 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 8,857. Another fatalality was also confirmed, bringing the death toll to 105.

Meanwhile, as has largely been the case in June, more COVID-19-positive patients were admitted into local hospitals over the last 24 hours than were discharged in Bexar County. As of Friday, 699 residents were hospitalized, 71 more than Thursday.

221 of those are in intensive care, while 117 are on ventilators. Nirenberg says 26% of staffed beds in local hospitals are ready to take a patient, which is about the same as Thursday.

Texas reported 5,707 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one of the state's highest daily totals in the pandemic. June 16 was the first time the daily increase exceeded 3,000, and it has done so every day since.

Meanwhile, the state's hospitalization trend continued in a troubling direction. Once again on Friday, Texas reported that more residents were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 than were discharged; there are currently 5,102 hospitalized, a new high-water mark.

A day after Gov. Greg Abbott paused statewide reopening strategies, he announced Friday morning that bars will have to close indefinitely and restaurants operate at 50% capacity amid the coronavirus case spike. It marks the first time the state has rolled back previous reopenings.

The new order also mandates that rafting and tubing businesses must close as summer gets underway and people begin to head to lakes and rivers across the state.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

