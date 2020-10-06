Real-time updates: Bexar County sees second-largest spike in new coronavirus cases

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 77,253 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,853 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 9, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 51,140 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 3,513 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:15 p.m. on June 7. A total of 80 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Wednesday, June 10

4:26 a.m.

The VA is currently spending $100 million per month for personal protective equipment compared with $10 million per month before the pandemic. The U.S. manufacturing base needs to boost production to help meet the needs of every hospital system “in the country and the world.”

Tuesday, June 9

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 180 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,513. Meanwhile, two new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, bringing the local death toll to 80.

4:45 p.m.

DeWitt County officials are announcing 24 total confirmed case of coronavirus.

They say that after a person tested positive on June 4, they have confirmed spread to three family members in two different households.

4:00 p.m.

Texas announced 1,637 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths on Tuesday.

1:28 p.m.

Seven additional cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir will be distributed to three San Antonio-area hospitals, according to a release from the office of Governor Greg Abbott.

In response to the latest round of distribution, Governor Abbott said, "It is imperative that we continue to equip Texas medical providers with the supplies they need to respond to COVID-19, and I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance in providing cases of Remedisivir."

1:00 p.m.

More than $13 million will be distributed in San Antonio and Bexar County to address coronavirus among vulnerable populations.

The grants will be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic among individuals and families who are homeless are receiving homeless assistance.

12:20 p.m.

Two H-E-B stores in Comal County have reported employee cases of coronavirus. The partners were last in their respective stores on June 7 and June 8.

11:14 a.m.

Officials in Comal County have reported 13 new cases for a total of 134. The county also confirmed 13 probable cases, a new category for those who have tested positive using a quick-result antigen test without receiving a positive PCR test.

7:39 a.m.

Families who couldn't have a military funeral honors ceremony for their loved ones due to COVID-19 will be able to arrange memorial services beginning in July.

5:42 a.m.

You or someone you know looking for a job during the pandemic? Here are some options.



