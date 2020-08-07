Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County reports another sharp rise in deaths and cases, but fewer hospitalized patients

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 845 new cases and nine more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There has been a total of 16,725 cases and 146 virus-related fatalities in the county.

845 new cases and nine more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There has been a total of 16,725 cases and 146 virus-related fatalities in the county. Comal County: Comal County reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday morning (bringing the total to 1,092) and confirmed that six COVID-19 deaths are tied to nursing homes. On Tuesday, Comal County health officials reported 82 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total there to 989. Nine people have now died in the county, while 338 have recovered. The positivity rate 12.61%, down slightly from Friday but up from 10.28% a week ago.

Comal County reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday morning (bringing the total to 1,092) and confirmed that six COVID-19 deaths are tied to nursing homes. On Tuesday, Comal County health officials reported 82 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total there to 989. Nine people have now died in the county, while 338 have recovered. The positivity rate 12.61%, down slightly from Friday but up from 10.28% a week ago. Hays County: The county reported 85 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with an additional COVID-19-related fatality. As of July 8, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms a total of 3,328 cases in the county, 2,721 of which remain active. The county's death toll is 11.

Bexar County reports the full numbers daily at 7 p.m.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported another grim total of 845 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County, bringing the total to 16,725. Nine new deaths were also reported, the second-highest number so far; a total of 146 county residents have died from virus-related complications.

However, for the first time in a month, the number of residents currently hospitalized dropped, from 1,235 reported on Tuesday to 1,205.

Hospital capacity remains low, however, with just 11% of staffed beds ready to take a patient. And the number of COVID-19-positive patients in ICU (399) and on ventilators (232) continued to rise.

Coronavirus in Texas

Tuesday was the first time state health authorities reported at least 10,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Lone Star State, and Wednesday was nearly the second. Texas confirmed 9,979 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, but 98 new virus-related deaths marks a grim new high for this pandemic.

That figure is 30 more than the previous high for deaths reported over a 24-hour period.

Current hospitalizations also reached a new all-time high as the number nears 10,000 for the first time. 324 COVID-19-positive patients were admitted to Texas hospitals over the last day, bringing the total number of hospitalized residents on Wednesday to 9,610.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk