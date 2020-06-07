Coronavirus tracker: record-high eight coronavirus deaths reported in Bexar County Sunday

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

Bexar County: 198 new cases were reported by Metro Health Sunday, along with 8 more virus-related deaths. There is now a total of 14,751 cases and 130 fatalities in the county.

198 new cases were reported by Metro Health Sunday, along with 8 more virus-related deaths. There is now a total of 14,751 cases and 130 fatalities in the county. Comal County: The county reported 71 new coronavirus cases and one fatality Friday. Nine people have now died in the county, while 301 have recovered. The positivity rate has risen to 12.67%, the highest the county has recorded since the pandemic began. As of Friday, there is a total of 907 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Comal County.

The county reported 71 new coronavirus cases and one fatality Friday. Nine people have now died in the county, while 301 have recovered. The positivity rate has risen to 12.67%, the highest the county has recorded since the pandemic began. As of Friday, there is a total of 907 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Comal County. Hays County: 126 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 3,050 cases and seven fatalities in the county. 84% of those cases are considered active, and just under half of the county's confirmed cases are young people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Bexar County reports the full numbers daily at 7 p.m.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Sunday evening, Metro Health reported 198 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The total number of cases in Bexar County during the pandemic is now 14,751.

Eight new deaths were reported, a new record for single-day death toll in the county since the start of the pandemic. Bexar County reported the first death of a person under the age of 20.

The local death toll from COVID-19-related complications is now 130.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted a video in response to Sunday's report, asking San Antonians to remember the eight dead not as numbers but as "mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters, friends, and neighbors."

Mayor Nirenberg - Stay safe, San Antonio - 07.05.2020 Tonight, you'll see reports that we've lost another eight area residents to COVID-19. We've now lost 130 total to this virus. Please remember that those lost are mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters, friends and neighbors. Stay home if you can. Wear a mask if you have to run an errand. We all have to work together to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our community. Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Sunday, July 5, 2020

The number of local COVID-19-positive patients currently in area hospitals, meanwhile, rose once again to 1142. 365 patients are in intensive care, and 197 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are new record highs for the county.

Nirenberg said Sunday that as local hospitals near capacity, "it's difficult to imagine that tonight will be the last time we report another life lost to COVID-19 in San Antonio. And that reality is beyond harrowing; it's gut-wrenching. It's morbid. And it's cruel."

Nirenberg urged San Antonians to stay home when they can.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials reported an all-time high count of 3,449 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 195,239. This is the lowest number of new cases in over two weeks.

Meanwhile, an additional 29 virus-related deaths were reported by the state on Sunday, raising the death toll to 2,637. Current hospitalizations also reached a new all-time high, with 8,181 Texans in hospitals with COVID-19 on Sunday; that's 291 more than Saturday.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

