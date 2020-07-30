Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County dips below 1,000 hospitalizations for first time in a month

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County :1,323 new cases and five additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There have been a total of 40,253 cases as the county death toll rises to 347.

:1,323 new cases and five additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There have been a total of 40,253 cases as the county death toll rises to 347. Comal County : The county reported 29 new cases on Thursday and two more deaths related to COVID-19. There have been a total of 2,130 cases and 54 deaths as of Thursday afternoon. County officials said there are 1,020 active coronavirus cases, while 1,056 county residents have recovered.

: The county reported 29 new cases on Thursday and two more deaths related to COVID-19. There have been a total of 2,130 cases and 54 deaths as of Thursday afternoon. County officials said there are 1,020 active coronavirus cases, while 1,056 county residents have recovered. Hays County: As of July 30, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are at least 2,896 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 4,297 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including 28 deaths. As of July 30, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 21,401 negative test results. 1,373 people have recovered from the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 1,323 COVID-19 cases in the county. Meanwhile, Nirenberg said there had been five additional virus-related deaths in the county. The death toll is now up to 347; a total of 40,253 Bexar County residents have contracted the virus.

In what the mayor called a "positive trend," hospitalizations in Bexar County dipped below 1,000 for the first time since June 30; as of Thursday evening, 965 patients remain hospitalized in Bexar County; 380 patients are in the ICU, while 250 patients are on ventilators.

13% of staffed hospital beds in the county are available, while 54% of the county's ventilators are available.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials reported 8,880 daily new cases Thursday, bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Texas to 412,107.

Texas reported a record number of coronavirus deaths today, one day after setting its previous record of deaths from the disease. The state reported 322 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. There have now been 6,274 total deaths since tracking began in March.

The state also changed its method of collecting death data on Monday of this week, looking at death certificates to count fatalities. Thursday, DSHS officials said an automation error caused deaths to be overreported for July 27, 28, and 29. A "manual check" revealed 225 fatalities had been included in reporting even though COVID-19 was not listed as a direct cause of death.

On July 17, Texas crossed the 300,000 case mark, reporting 307,572 total. Twelve days later, the state crossed the 400,000 mark.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate sits at 12.09 percent, which means for every eight people tested, at least one tests positive for coronavirus. The positivity rate has been on a downward trend since July 16, when it was 17.43 percent.

More than 9,000 patients are currently in Texas hospitals, as of Thursday. The state estimates 145,291 Texans remain ill with COVID-19, while 260,542 have recovered.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk