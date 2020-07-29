Coronavirus Tracker: 313 more Texans dead from COVID-19, the largest number of newly-reported fatalities in the state

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 946 new cases and seven additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There have been a total of 38,930 cases as the county death toll rises to 342.

: 946 new cases and seven additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There have been a total of 38,930 cases as the county death toll rises to 342. Comal County : The county reported 44 new cases on Wednesday and seven more deaths related to COVID-19. There have been a total of 2,101 cases and 52 deaths as of Wednesday evening. County officials said there are 1,121 active coronavirus cases; 928 county residents have recovered, as of Wednesday.

: The county reported 44 new cases on Wednesday and seven more deaths related to COVID-19. There have been a total of 2,101 cases and 52 deaths as of Wednesday evening. County officials said there are 1,121 active coronavirus cases; 928 county residents have recovered, as of Wednesday. Hays County: As of July 29, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are at least 2,935 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 4,276 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including 25 deaths. As of July 29, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 21,297 negative test results.





How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County, for a total of 38,930 COVID-19 cases in the county. Meanwhile, Nirenberg said there had been seven additional virus-related deaths in the county. The death toll is now up to 342.

The county has averaged 768 new cases a day over the last week. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff noted the local positivity rate is around 16%.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downwards; as of Wednesday evening, 1,007 patients remain hospitalized in Bexar County; 389 patients are in the ICU, while 269 patients are on ventilators.

12% of staffed hospital beds in the county are available, while 40% of the county's ventilators are available.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total of cases to more than 400,000, and the total deaths to more than 6,000.

The Department of State Health Services posted the numbers on its dashboard shortly before 4 p.m.

The 313 newly reported deaths are the largest number the state has seen since the pandemic began; however, the state also changed its method of collecting death data on Monday of this week, looking at death certificates. Prior to that change, the single-day high of reported deaths was 197.

According to the state's cumulative deaths chart, Texas tallied its 6,000th death on July 21.

On July 17, Texas crossed the 300,000 case mark, reporting 307,572 total. Twelve days later, the state crossed the 400,000 mark.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate sits at 12.55 percent, which means for every eight people tested, at least one tests positive for coronavirus. The positivity rate has been on a downward trend since July 16, when it was 17.43 percent.

