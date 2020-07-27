Coronavirus Tracker: No new Bexar Co. deaths reported for first time in nearly a month

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 335 new cases and no additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Monday. There have been a to t al of 36,418 cases as the county death toll remains at 323.

: 335 new cases and no additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Monday. There have been a to al of 36,418 cases as the county death toll remains at 323. Comal County : The county reported 88 new cases on Saturday. Officials also confirmed the county's 45th death. There have been a total of 1,968 cases as of Saturday evening.

: The county reported 88 new cases on Saturday. Officials also confirmed the county's 45th death. There have been a total of 1,968 cases as of Saturday evening. Hays County: The county reported 70 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Monday. In all, 4,203 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county; 1,178 of those cases are considered active. The death toll is up to 25.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County—the smallest daily total since July 5. Nirenberg continued to appeal to younger members of the population to practice mask-wearing and social distancing, saying that one in five cases in Bexar County is a patient in their 20s.

Meanwhile, for the first time since June 29 the county reported no new deaths from virus-related complications. The death toll remains at 323.

After seven straight days of decreasing hospitalizations, the trend reversed course slightly on Monday. Nirenberg reported that 1,073 Bexar County residents were receiving treatment for COVID-19, up slightly from 1,044 on Sunday.

The number of patients in intensive care (431) and using ventilators to help them breathe (294) are also up from Sunday.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials on Monday reported an additional 4,267 cases of the coronavirus in the Lone Star State, bringing the total to 385,923. It's the first time since July 5 that Texas reported less than 5,000 new daily cases.

Texas also announced 675 new deaths from virus complications, but only 44 of those are from the last 24 hours. According to state health authorities, they are changing the way they count coronavirus fatalities from reporting numbers provided by regional health departments to gathering their own data from death certificates. The state says that will allow officials to report fatality numbers quicker and more comprehensively.

Meanwhile, for the fifth straight day, Texas says it's reporting incomplete hospitalizations data. The Department of State Health Services reported that 9,781 Texans are receiving treatment for COVID-19, but that represents information provided by just 82% of hospitals in the state.

The full statement from the department reads as follows:

DSHS is reporting incomplete hospitalization numbers 7/23-7/27 due to a transition in reporting to comply with new federal requirements. For July 27, 82 percent of hospitals reported complete data to DSHS, resulting in a partial data set and the appearance of a drop in hospitalizations. DSHS continues to work with Texas hospitals during this transition to ensure all facilities can fully report the data required.

An estimated 229,107 Texans have recovered, while 146,836 remain ill with the virus.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age: