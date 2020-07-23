Coronavirus Tracker: Record-high 15 deaths reported in Bexar County Thursday

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 1,078 new cases and a record-high 15 additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There have been a total of 34,633 cases and 298 virus-related fatalities in the county.

: 1,078 new cases and a record-high 15 additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There have been a total of 34,633 cases and 298 virus-related fatalities in the county. Comal County : The county reported 27 new cases on Thursday, the lowest single-day increase in over a month. Six new deaths were reported on Wednesday by the county. The deaths were all from nursing homes and include a woman in her 60's, two women in their 70's, a man and woman in their 80's and a man in his 90's. There have been a total of 43 virus-related deaths in the county, and a total of 1,831 cases.

: The county reported 27 new cases on Thursday, the lowest single-day increase in over a month. Six new deaths were reported on Wednesday by the county. The deaths were all from nursing homes and include a woman in her 60's, two women in their 70's, a man and woman in their 80's and a man in his 90's. There have been a total of 43 virus-related deaths in the county, and a total of 1,831 cases. Hays County: The county confirmed an additional 46 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,091. 2,992 of those cases are considered active. One additional death was reported Thursday, bringing the total to 22.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported a substantial jump in new coronavirus cases for Bexar County, with 1,078 additional diagnoses. That brings the region's total number of cases to 34,633.

A record-high 15 new deaths from coronavirus-related complications were also reported by the mayor, including victims in their 40s and 50s. In total, 298 county residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

For the fifth straight day, the number of concurrent COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped slightly for the county. On Thursday, Nirenberg said 1,074 were hospitalized with the coronavirus, 287 were on ventilators to assist them with breathing, and 437 were in intensive care.

Mayor Nirenberg noted that 40% of patients who have gone on ventilators in local hospitals have died.

12% of hospital beds in the county are available.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials on Thursday reported another large increase in new coronavirus diagnoses, with almost 9,507. There have been 361,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas during the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, the state reported 173 new virus-related deaths, making this the third-deadliest day in Texas during the pandemic. The statewide death toll is now 4,521 as the virus continues to devastate large metro communities as well as towns near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas reported a lower number of patients in the hospital after a record high of 10,893 on Wednesday but explained that the numbers were incomplete.

"DSHS is reporting incomplete hospitalization numbers today due to a transition in reporting to comply with new federal requirements," the state's website said. "For July 23, 84.5 percent of hospitals reported complete data to DSHS, resulting in a partial data set and the appearance of a drop in hospitalizations. DSHS continues to work with Texas hospitals during this transition to ensure all facilities can fully report the data required."

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

