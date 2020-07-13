Coronavirus Tracker: Nine new deaths reported in Bexar County

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 511 new cases and nine fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Sunday. There have been a total of 19,648 cases and 184 virus-related fatalities in the county.

511 new cases and nine fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Sunday. There have been a total of 19,648 cases and 184 virus-related fatalities in the county. Comal County: Comal County reported 37 new cases of coronavirus Saturday (bringing the total to 1,282) and one new COVID-19 related death. 22 people have now died in the county, while 458 have recovered. The positivity rate is 15.10%, up from 14.75% Friday and 12.67% one week ago.

Comal County reported 37 new cases of coronavirus Saturday (bringing the total to 1,282) and one new COVID-19 related death. 22 people have now died in the county, while 458 have recovered. The positivity rate is 15.10%, up from 14.75% Friday and 12.67% one week ago. Hays County: As of July 12, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms a total of 3,555 cases in the county, 2,889 of which remain active. The county's death toll is 11. 22 Hays County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Sunday, San Antonio Metro Health reported 511 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bexar County. The total number of cases in the San Antonio area now sits at 19,648.

With nine new fatalities reported Sunday, the total death toll in the county rose to 184. 69 deaths have been reported in the past ten days.

The number of patients in Bexar County hospitals rose to a new record high of 1,265. The number of patients in ICU also rose to a record high of 419, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped slightly to 246.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas reported an additional 8,196 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 258,658. A little under half of those cases are considered active. Nearly 25% of the total cases in the state have been reported in the last week.

This was also the deadliest week in Texas so far. 80 new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total this week to 555. 3,192 Texans with coronavirus have died since the pandemic began.

After almost a month of steady growth, there are now over 10,410 Texans in the hospital with coronavirus, which is a new record high. Fewer than 1,000 of the ICU beds across the state are available.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk