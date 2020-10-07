Coronavirus Tracker: 923 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County as Texas passes 3,000 deaths

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 923 new cases and one fatality from COVID-19 were reported Friday. There have been a total of 18,602 cases and 166 virus-related fatalities in the county.

923 new cases and one fatality from COVID-19 were reported Friday. There have been a total of 18,602 cases and 166 virus-related fatalities in the county. Comal County: Comal County reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Thursday morning (bringing the total to 1,245) and three new COVID-19 related deaths. 21 people have now died in the county, while 386 have recovered. The positivity rate 14.75%, up from Thursday and 12.67% one week ago.

Comal County reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Thursday morning (bringing the total to 1,245) and three new COVID-19 related deaths. 21 people have now died in the county, while 386 have recovered. The positivity rate 14.75%, up from Thursday and 12.67% one week ago. Hays County: The county reported 92 new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Friday. As of July 10, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms a total of 3,501 cases in the county, 2,835 of which remain active. The county's death toll is 11. 69 Hays County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

Here are the full numbers for Bexar County. San Antonio Metro Health updates them at 7 p.m. daily.

A second San Antonio teen has died of coronavirus, according to city officials.



How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Friday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 923 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bexar County. The total number of cases in the San Antonio area now sits at 18,602, and the moving average of daily new cases continues to rise. Over 20% of the county's total cases were reported in the last week.

According to the mayor, 75% of county residents with coronavirus are Hispanic. He says people between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest portion of local cases, around 25%.

Additionally, the mayor reported that a boy in his teens has died in the county.

The number of patients in Bexar County hospitals rose to 1,240. The number of patients in ICU jumped to 416, and 248 patients are on ventilators. Both of those are new record highs. 10 percent of local hospital beds are available.

The mayor called on San Antonians who have survived coronavirus to donate convalescent plasma for the patients who are currently fighting. He said that hospitals went from requesting 5 bags of plasma per day to over 100.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas passed 3,000 coronavirus deaths Friday as state officials reported 95 new fatalities, continuing an alarming trend. The past four days have brought the four highest 24-hour death tolls. 358 Texans have died in the past four days, which is about 12% of the 3,013 deaths so far.

The number of total coronavirus cases in Texas grew by 9,765 Friday. This is the fourth-highest single-day increase, behind only the previous three days. Nearly 40,000 positive tests have come back in the past four days, which is over 16% of the total. 240,111 Texans have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year, and over 114,000 of those cases are active.

After almost a month of steady growth, there are now over 10,000 Texans in the hospital with coronavirus. Less than 1,000 of the 8,724 ICU beds across the state are available. In two weeks, the number of Texans in the hospital has doubled.

