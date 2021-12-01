Coronavirus Tracker: Record hospitalizations continue to rise in Bexar County

Facts not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Monday, 1,585 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 135,104. One new death was also reported, raising the local death toll to 1,859.

: On Monday, 1,585 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 135,104. One new death was also reported, raising the local death toll to 1,859. Hays County : Officials in Hays County Monday reported 565 new cases in the county and two additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Monday, there are a total of 12,110 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 140. Monday's report was incomplete due to a technical issue, officials noted, and did not include the number of individuals recovered or still ill with the virus.

: Officials in Hays County Monday reported 565 new cases in the county and two additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Monday, there are a total of 12,110 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 140. Monday's report was incomplete due to a technical issue, officials noted, and did not include the number of individuals recovered or still ill with the virus. Comal County: On Monday, Comal County officials reported 82 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities. There are a total of 6,874 cases, including 3,992 confirmed and 2,871 probable cases, while 186 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 5,855 residents have recovered, while 833 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 1,585 cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County. The local seven-day rolling average for newly-reported cases jumped to 1,769 cases per day.

135,104 county residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Nirenberg also reported one new coronavirus-related death Monday. In all, 1,859 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Since the start of 2021, 16,429 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while 103 deaths have been reported.

One day after local hospitalizations jumped above the 1,400-patient mark for the first time since the pandemic began, Nirenberg reported an additional 142 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,433 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment for their symptoms at local facilities. Of those, 392 are in intensive care and 229 are on ventilators.

The county's overall risk level remains severe and worsening; the county's case rate increased to 86.4 cases per 100,000; the positivity rate dropped to 19.7% in the last week, while hospital stress remains moderate.

Nirenberg reported 59,690 tests were administered in the past week, a record high for Bexar County since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 14,843 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 13,308 new confirmed cases, 1,343 new probable cases and 183 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Sunday, more than 1.969 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 56 additional virus-related deaths on Monday. At least 29,933 Texans have now died from COVID-19 complications. Since the start of the new year, 2,496 Texas residents have perished after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of Texans receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms rose by 286 over the last 24 hours, bringing Monday's total to 13,397. The state estimates that about 1.568 million Texans have recovered, while 355,296 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 102,558 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through January 3. That number comprises 64,574 positive student cases and 38,011 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.