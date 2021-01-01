Coronavirus Tracker: Texas cases and deaths continue to climb with dawn of new year

Facts not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : The county does not plan to report any new data for local coronavirus numbers until Saturday evening due to the holiday. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1,323 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 115,685. 17 new deaths were reported Wednesday; the death toll from coronavirus complications has increased to 1,538.

: The county does not plan to report any new data for local coronavirus numbers until Saturday evening due to the holiday. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1,323 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 115,685. 17 new deaths were reported Wednesday; the death toll from coronavirus complications has increased to 1,538. Hays County : Officials in Hays County on Wednesday reported 43 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 10,524 lab-confirmed local cases (1,754 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 126. 8,644 residents have recovered from the virus.

: Officials in Hays County on Wednesday reported 43 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 10,524 lab-confirmed local cases (1,754 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 126. 8,644 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County officials on Friday reported 127 new cases and five additional COVID-related fatalities. There are a total of 6,366 cases, including 3,913 confirmed and 2,453 probable cases, while 163 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 5,504 residents have recovered, while 708 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

There will be no new reports on Bexar County numbers until Saturday evening due to the holiday. On Wednesday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced an additional 1,323 coronavirus cases in Bexar County. Wednesday's report brings the total of local diagnoses to 115,685 since the pandemic began. Bexar County's seven-day rolling average for newly-reported cases is now 1,121 cases per day.

17 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported locally. In all, 1,538 county residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations also continued to rise in the San Antonio area, with 1,136 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at local facilities on Wednesday. That's 20 more than on Tuesday and includes 159 new admissions. 331 patients are in intensive care, and another 165 are on ventilators.

Since November 30, local hospitalizations are up 95%.

The school risk level was raised to "high" this week, though many schools remain on holiday break. The county does not recommend in-person education amid the spiking coronavirus numbers in the San Antonio area.

This week, Bexar County reached its seventh straight day with more than 15% of all hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 affected patients, enforcing a measure of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued in September which will restrict business capacity to 50%.

The county's positivity rate rose to 19.4% this week, pushing the overall risk level to 'severe.' Nirenberg noted Monday that Bexar County conducted fewer COVID-19 tests last week due to the Christmas holiday.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 16,311 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 12,369 new confirmed cases, 3,658 new probable cases, and 284 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Friday, more than 1.772 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 334 additional virus-related deaths on Friday, marking the third straight day that newly-reported deaths in Texas exceeded the 300 mark. At least 27,711 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, the number of Texans receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Friday rose to 12,481, which amounts to an increase of 213 patients compared to Thursday. That total represents the fifth consecutive day of record-high COVID-19 patient numbers in Texas hospitals since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations have more than doubled since November 1, when 5,691 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state estimates that 1.435 million Texans have recovered, while 295,467 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 98,601 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 20. That number comprises 62,675 positive student cases and 35,926 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.