Coronavirus Tracker: January becomes deadliest month of the pandemic in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Sunday, 174 new cases were reported along with a backlog of 3,292, bringing the total number of cases to 173,154. 11 new deaths were also reported with a backlog of 72 older fatalities, raising the local death toll to 2,143.

: On Sunday, 174 new cases were reported along with a backlog of 3,292, bringing the total number of cases to 173,154. 11 new deaths were also reported with a backlog of 72 older fatalities, raising the local death toll to 2,143. Hays County : On Friday, officials reported 116 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Friday, there are a total of 14,692 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 186. Officials estimate 12,218 residents have recovered, while 2,288 are still ill with the virus.

: On Friday, officials reported 116 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Friday, there are a total of 14,692 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 186. Officials estimate 12,218 residents have recovered, while 2,288 are still ill with the virus. Comal County: On Friday, officials reported 88 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities. There are a total of 8,087 cases, including 4,302 confirmed and 3,771 probable cases, while 242 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 7,194 residents have recovered, while 651 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 174 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, a low number which he attributed to a likely weekend lag in reporting. He also reported a backlog of 3,292 older cases. In all, 173,154 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with the virus.

Nirenberg also reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, and a backlog of 72 fatalities raised the county's death toll to 2,143 since the pandemic began. In January alone, 466 Bexar County residents' deaths have been reported, making the month the deadliest of the pandemic. In August, 460 residents were reported to have died due to virus-related complications.

Sunday, meanwhile, saw hospitalizations continue their week-long plummet. 21 fewer coronavirus hospitalizations were reported on Sunday in comparison to Saturday, bringing the day's concurrent total to 1,169. That's the lowest number of patients hospitalized due to the virus since January 2.

The number of patients in intensive care fell to 385 patients, while 247 patients are on ventilators.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 11,490 on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 14,969 new confirmed cases, 1,252 new probable cases, and a backlog of 335. More details can be found on this page.

Sunday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.360 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported another 171 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 36,491 Texans have died from COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms throughout Texas decreased on Sunday by over 250. The concurrent total stands at 11,220.

The state estimates that about 1.947 million Texans have recovered, while 359,752 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 146,963 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through January 24. That number comprises 93,542 positive student cases and 53,421 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.