Coronavirus Tracker: Thursday

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Thursday, 404 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 194,736. Four new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,514.

: On Thursday, 404 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 194,736. Four new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,514. Hays County : On Thursday, officials reported 44 new cases in the county and three additional COVID-related fatalities. There is now a total of 16,226 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 212. Officials estimate 15,516 residents have recovered, while 498 are still ill with the virus on this date.

: On Thursday, officials reported 44 new cases in the county and three additional COVID-related fatalities. There is now a total of 16,226 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 212. Officials estimate 15,516 residents have recovered, while 498 are still ill with the virus on this date. Comal County: Officials reported 75 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities on Thursday. As of Thursday, 9,034 total COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 4,756 confirmed and 4,259 probable cases, while 284 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 404 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the local total to 194,736 since the pandemic began. Officials say they're waiting to get further away from last week's storms – which effectively halted local coronavirus-testing efforts – to provide an updated seven-day rolling average for new cases.

Nirenberg also reported four more virus-related deaths. In all, 2,514 Bexar County residents have died from coronavirus complications.

As was the case statewide, Bexar County hospitalizations went down slightly on Thursday. In all, 494 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment for their symptoms at local facilities, which is down five from Wednesday.

Of those 494, 111 patients are on ventilators (down from Wednesday) and 194 are in intensive care (up from Wednesday).

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 7,497 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 4,912 new confirmed cases, 2,099 new probable cases, and a backlog of 486. More details can be found on this page.

Thursday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.621 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported an additional 305 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 42,285 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Texas hospitalizations remained virtually unchanged on Thursday, decreasing by 14 to 6,724 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms in the state. That continues a general downward trend that began in mid-January for the Lone Star State.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.380 million Texans have recovered, while 179,762 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 175,077 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through Feb. 7. That number comprises 113,311 positive student cases and 61,766 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Fridays, but last week's data is delayed due to the past week's storms.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

