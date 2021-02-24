Coronavirus Tracker: Testing data still affected by winter storms, but vaccinations back on track, leaders say

Facts, not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Tuesday, 270 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 193,961. Nine new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,761.

: On Tuesday, 270 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 193,961. Nine new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,761. Hays County : On Tuesday, officials reported 84 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. There is now a total of 16,120 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 209. Officials estimate 15,320 residents have recovered, while 519 are still ill with the virus on this date.

: On Tuesday, officials reported 84 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. There is now a total of 16,120 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 209. Officials estimate 15,320 residents have recovered, while 519 are still ill with the virus on this date. Comal County: Officials last reported data on February 12, when 65 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities were added to the county's totals. As of February 12, 8,831 total COVID-19 cases were reported, including 4,650 confirmed and 4,163 probable cases, while 269 county residents had died due to COVID-19 complications.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 270 additional coronavirus cases in Bexar County, bringing the local total to 193,961 since the pandemic began.

Nirenberg attributed the relatively low case total to minimal testing last week due to the winter storms. The seven-day rolling case average is at 639 as of Tuesday.

The mayor also reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths, for a total of 2,761 Bexar County fatalities. As a reminder, local health authorities categorize deaths from the last 14 days as "new."

After seeing a modest uptick Monday, local COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 39 on Tuesday—to a total of 569 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms. Of those 569 hospitalizations, 208 patients are in intensive care (down 15 from Monday) and 126 are on ventilators (up 26 from Monday).

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 11,809 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 7,556 new confirmed cases, 2,148 new probable cases, and a backlog of 2,105. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.606 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported an additional 234 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 41,641 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations saw a rare 2021 increase on Tuesday, albeit a small increase. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms throughout Texas increased by 50, to a current count of 7,014 on Tuesday. Despite the slight uptick, the state remains on a major downward trend when it comes to hospitalizations—a prolonged decrease that began in mid-January, when Texas topped out at more than 14,200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.353 million Texans have recovered, while 192,883 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 175,077 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through Feb. 7. That number comprises 113,311 positive student cases and 61,766 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Fridays, but last week's data is delayed due to the past week's storms.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age: