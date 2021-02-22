Coronavirus Tracker: Lowest number of patients in San Antonio hospitals since early December

Facts, not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Sunday, 77 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 190,040. No new deaths were reported, so the local death toll remains at 2,404.

: On Sunday, 77 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 190,040. No new deaths were reported, so the local death toll remains at 2,404. Hays County : On Friday, Feb. 12, officials reported 45 new cases in the county and no additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Feb. 12, there were a total of 15,837 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll remained at 202. Officials estimate 14,238 residents have recovered, while 1,397 are still ill with the virus on this date.

: On Friday, Feb. 12, officials reported 45 new cases in the county and no additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Feb. 12, there were a total of 15,837 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll remained at 202. Officials estimate 14,238 residents have recovered, while 1,397 are still ill with the virus on this date. Comal County: On Friday, Feb. 12, officials reported 65 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities. Through this date, there were a total of 8,831 cases, including 4,650 confirmed and 4,163 probable cases, while 269 county residents had died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 7,917 residents have recovered, while 645 are still ill with the virus as of Feb. 12.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 77 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 190,040. He said there were no new deaths to report, so the confirmed death toll in the area remains at 2,404.

The number of patients currently in local hospitals for coronavirus symptoms dropped to 595, the lowest since December 6. 232 of those patients are in the ICU.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 4,484 on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 3,617 new confirmed cases, 642 new probable cases, and a backlog of 225. More details can be found on this page.

The smaller number of new cases may be attributed to lower testing numbers as Texans sheltered from this week's historic winter storms.

Sunday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.588 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported an additional 130 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 41,343 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations across the Lone Star State continue to fall. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms throughout Texas decreased by 389, to a current count of 7,146 on Sunday. That continues the positive downward trend for Texas that began in mid-January, and brings statewide hospitalizations down to their lowest levels since Nov. 13.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.318 million Texans have recovered, while 210,073 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 175,077 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through Feb. 7. That number comprises 113,311 positive student cases and 61,766 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Fridays, but last week's data is delayed due to this week's storms.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.