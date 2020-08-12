Coronavirus tracker: Local positivity rate spikes to 15% as hospitalizations rise to months-long high

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 1,210 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 88,196. No new deaths were also reported, the death toll remains at 1,397.

Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 168 new cases in the county and no additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Monday, there are a total of 7,812 lab-confirmed local cases (882 of which are active), while the death toll remained at 106. 6,824 residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 168 new cases in the county and no additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Monday, there are a total of 7,812 lab-confirmed local cases (882 of which are active), while the death toll remained at 106. 6,824 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County reported an additional 52 coronavirus cases – 36 are confirmed, and 16 are probable – on Monday, bringing its total to 4,984. One new death from COVID-19 complications was reported by local officials; the local death toll rose to 132. The county estimates 590 active cases on Friday.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday evening, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 1,210 cases in Bexar County, As of Monday 88,196 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 7-day rolling average of cases is now 993.

Meanwhile, no new virus-related deaths were reported; the death toll remains at 1,397.

Hospitalization numbers pertaining to the coronavirus rose above 600 patients currently hospitalized for the first time since August 17. As of Monday, 614 were receiving treatment for their symptoms; that's up over the last 24 hours.

207 patients are currently in intensive care units, while 105 patients are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Bexar County spiked to 15.7%, up over 70% in the last week.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 8,891 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That total includes 8,712 new confirmed cases and 179 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Monday, more than 1.387 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 1.258 million diagnoses are confirmed via molecular testing, while another 64,175 are positive antigen tests.

State health authorities also reported 33 additional virus-related deaths on Monday. At least 22,627 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications.

Following three straight days of declining hospitalization numbers, the number of COVID-19-related hospital patients rose by 109 overall patients to 8,790. Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1,038,806 Texans have recovered, while 200,050 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 65,552 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Nov. 29. That number comprises 40,985 positive student cases and 24,567 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases every Thursday.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.