Coronavirus Tracker: 760 more cases in Bexar Co., hospitalizations increase slightly

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 760 new cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 83,885. One new death was also reported, raising the death toll to 1,372.

760 new cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 83,885. One new death was also reported, raising the death toll to 1,372. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Thursday reported 66 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Thursday, there are a total of 7,592 lab-confirmed local cases (769 of which are active), while the death toll stands at 105. 6,718 residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Hays County on Thursday reported 66 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Thursday, there are a total of 7,592 lab-confirmed local cases (769 of which are active), while the death toll stands at 105. 6,718 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County reported an additional 93 coronavirus cases – 67 are confirmed, 25 are probable, and one is a suspect case – on Thursday, bringing its total to 4,786. One new death from COVID-19 complications was reported by local officials, so the local death toll is now at 131. The county estimates 470 active cases on Thursday.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 760 novel coronavirus cases in Bexar County, nearly half of Wednesday's tally. He also reported one more virus-related death. In all, 83,885 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 1,372 have died from virus complications.

Nirenberg said the seven-day rolling average for daily cases, one of the strongest indicators of the virus's reach in the community, is at 795, which is down slightly from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations marginally increased on Thursday, with 13 more patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms. A total of 593 are hospitalized at area facilities (including 70 from the El Paso region). Of those, 104 patients are on ventilators and 198 are in ICU; both of those figures are also up slightly from Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 14,891 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That total includes 13,857 new confirmed cases and 582 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Thursday, more than 1.27 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 1.22 million diagnoses are confirmed via molecular testing, while another 57,330 are positive antigen tests.

State health authorities also reported 244 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, which is the most in one day since July 30. At least 22,000 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications.

The number of COVID-19-related hospital patients, meanwhile, rose by 42 patients over the past 24 hours, and the overall figure is now at 9,151 as hospital systems in the Lone Star State continue to contend with steadily increasing numbers of patients.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1,003,141 Texans have recovered, while 193,213 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 50,420 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Nov. 15. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases every Thursday but not did do so on the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said the latest numbers will be reported on Friday.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

