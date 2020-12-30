Coronavirus Tracker: 11 more Bexar County residents die due to COVID-19 complications

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 975 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 114,362. 11 new deaths were reported Tuesday; the death toll from coronavirus complications has increased to 1,521.

: 975 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 114,362. 11 new deaths were reported Tuesday; the death toll from coronavirus complications has increased to 1,521. Hays County : Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported 407 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 10,481 lab-confirmed local cases (1,738 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 125. 8,618 residents have recovered from the virus.

: Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported 407 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 10,481 lab-confirmed local cases (1,738 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 125. 8,618 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Tuesday, officials released data gathered over the 40-day holiday period. The county added 113 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths to their count during that span. As of Tuesday, 6,112 total cases have been reported in Comal County, including 3,878 confirmed and 2,235 probable cases. 157 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 5,066 residents have recovered, while 899 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced an additional 975 coronavirus cases in Bexar County. Tuesday's report brings the total of local diagnoses to 114,362.

11 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported locally. In all, 1,521 county residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise in the San Antonio area, with 1,116 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at local facilities on Tuesday. That's 37 more than on Monday and includes 157 new admissions. 314 patients are in intensive care, and another 170 are on ventilators.

The school risk level was raised to "high" Tuesday, though many schools remain on holiday break. the county does not recommend in-person education amid the spiking coronavirus numbers in the San Antonio area.

Monday, Bexar County reached its seventh straight day with more than 15% of all hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 affected patients, enforcing a measure of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued in September which will restrict business capacity to 50%.

The county's positivity rate rose to 19.4%, pushing the overall risk level to 'severe.' Nirenberg noted that Bexar County conducted fewer COVID-19 tests last week due to the Christmas holiday.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 32,552 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 26,990 new confirmed cases, 4,288 new probable cases, and 1,274 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

DSHS said the larger-than-usual number of cases reported today includes "several days of cases for some counties" that did not report cases over the Christmas holiday.

As of Monday, more than 1.715 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 241 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday. At least 26,762 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, the number of Texans receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday rose to 11,775, which amounts to a difference of 424 patients compared to Monday. That total represents the second consecutive day of record-high COVID-19 patient numbers in Texas hospitals since the pandemic began.

The state estimates that 1.387 million Texans have recovered, while 287,189Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 98,601 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 20. That number comprises 62,675 positive student cases and 35,926 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.