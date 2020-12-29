Coronavirus Tracker: State hospitalizations reach all-time high

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 43 new cases were reported on Monday, though officials say they did not receive the latest local data from the state, leaving today's report incomplete. That brings the total number of cases to 112,261. No new deaths were reported Monday; the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 1,510.

: 43 new cases were reported on Monday, though officials say they did not receive the latest local data from the state, leaving today's report incomplete. That brings the total number of cases to 112,261. No new deaths were reported Monday; the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 1,510. Hays County : Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 437 new cases in the county and two additional COVID-related fatalities. Monday's report includes numbers from Dec. 23-28. As of Monday, there are a total of 10,074 lab-confirmed local cases (1,553 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 124. 8,397 residents have recovered from the virus.

: Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 437 new cases in the county and two additional COVID-related fatalities. Monday's report includes numbers from Dec. 23-28. As of Monday, there are a total of 10,074 lab-confirmed local cases (1,553 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 124. 8,397 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County officials have not reported new COVID-19 numbers since December 24. As of Dec. 24, 6,009 total cases have been reported in Comal County, including 3,860 confirmed and 2,140 probable cases. 146 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 5,067 residents have recovered, while 796 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced an additional 43 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; Nirenberg said that number was incomplete, citing an error in the city's ability to download new data from the state.

Monday's report brings the total of local diagnoses to 112,261. The 7-day rolling average is now 1,116 cases.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported locally. In all, 1,510 county residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise in the San Antonio area, with 1,079 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at local facilities on Monday. That's 79 more than on Sunday and includes 122 new admissions. 299 patients are in intensive care.

Monday, Bexar County reached its seventh straight day with more than 15% of all hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 affected patients, enforcing a measure of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued in September which will restrict business capacity to 50%.

The county's positivity rate rose to 19.4%, pushing the overall risk level to 'severe.' Nirenberg noted that Bexar County conducted fewer COVID-19 tests last week due to the Christmas holiday.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 14,829 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 12,841 new confirmed cases, 1,023 new probable cases, and 965 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Monday, more than 1.683 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 49 additional virus-related deaths on Monday. At least 26,521 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, the number of Texans receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Monday also rose to 11,351, which amounts to a difference of 435 patients compared to Sunday. That total is the highest number of patients concurrently seeking treatment for the virus in Texas hospitals since the pandemic began. The previous high mark, 10,983, was set on July 22.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1.357 million Texans have recovered, while 284,555 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 98,601 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 20. That number comprises 62,675 positive student cases and 35,926 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.



Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.