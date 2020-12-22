Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. reports 1,283 more cases as Christmas week arrives

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 1,283 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 103,447. Five new deaths were reported, raising the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,460.

1,283 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 103,447. Five new deaths were reported, raising the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,460. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 251 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Monday, there are a total of 9,010 lab-confirmed local cases (1,431 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 120. 7,459 residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 251 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Monday, there are a total of 9,010 lab-confirmed local cases (1,431 of which are active), while the death toll increased to 120. 7,459 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County reported an additional 76 coronavirus cases – 18 confirmed and 58 probable – on Monday, bringing its total to 5,760. No additional coronavirus-related fatalities were reported; the death toll for the county stands at 141. The county estimates 773 active cases on Friday, while 4,846 residents have recovered.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday evening, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced an additional 1,283 novel coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the total of local diagnoses to 103,447. The county has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in four of the last seven days.

Nirenberg also reported five more COVID-19-related deaths, raising the local death toll to 1,460.

Hospitalizations continue to go up in Bexar County as well. On Monday, 889 local residents were receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms; that's 33 more patients than on Sunday. Of those 889, 146 are on ventilators and 286 are in intensive care.

Both Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff continued to urge the community to stay home over the holidays, and to wear a mask and socially distance in public places whenever possible.

"We have to be prepared for this to get worse," Nirenberg said, adding that there are "no immediate plans" for a Christmas weekend curfew such as the measures that were implemented on Thanksgiving.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 10,280 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 8,107 new confirmed cases, 1,227 new probable cases and 946 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Monday, nearly 1.592 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The state's seven-day moving average for daily cases fell slightly to 15,025, after marking the highest seven-day average recorded in the ongoing pandemic on Saturday.

State health authorities also reported 67 additional virus-related deaths on Monday. At least 25,415 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Texans are receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Monday for the first time since July 24; in all, 10,009 Lone Star State residents are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1.279 million Texans have recovered, while 271,931 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 90,164 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 13. That number comprises 57,137 positive student cases and 33,027 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.