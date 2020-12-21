Coronavirus Tracker: Texas, Bexar County seeing highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since summer

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 538 new cases were reported on Sunday plus a backlog of 804, bringing the total number of cases to 102,164. No new deaths were reported, but a backlog of 13 fatalities in November raised the death toll from COVID-19 complications to 1,442.

538 new cases were reported on Sunday plus a backlog of 804, bringing the total number of cases to 102,164. No new deaths were reported, but a backlog of 13 fatalities in November raised the death toll from COVID-19 complications to 1,442. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 71 new cases in the county and three additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Friday, there are a total of 8,759 lab-confirmed local cases (1,262 of which are active), while the death toll jumped to 119. 7,378 residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 71 new cases in the county and three additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Friday, there are a total of 8,759 lab-confirmed local cases (1,262 of which are active), while the death toll jumped to 119. 7,378 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County reported an additional 108 coronavirus cases – 11 confirmed, 93 probable, and nine deemed "suspect" – on Friday, bringing its total to 5,684. No additional coronavirus-related fatalities were reported; the death toll for the county stands at 141. The county estimates 745 active cases on Friday, while 4,798 residents have recovered.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Sunday evening, Metro Health updated its online coronavirus-tracking dashboards to reflect an additional 1,342 novel coronavirus cases in Bexar County. That's 538 new cases, plus a backlog of 804. The county's seven-day moving average now sits at 1,025.

In all, 102,164 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health authorities reported no new coronavirus-related deaths, but a backlog of 13 fatalities in November. 1,455 residents have died from coronavirus complications in all.

After a three-day downward trend, the number of patients receiving treatment for their COVID-19 symptoms at local hospitals went up. On Sunday, the figure rose to 866; of those 145 are on ventilators and 273 are in intensive care. Both of those numbers are up slightly from Saturday as well. It's the highest that number has been since August 2.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 7,780 on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 6,244 new confirmed cases, 1,372 new probable cases and 164 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Sunday, nearly 1.582 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The state's seven-day moving average for daily cases fell slightly to 15,059 after marking the highest seven-day average recorded in the ongoing pandemic on Saturday.

State health authorities also reported 122 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday. At least 25,348 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, 9,856 Texans were receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Sunday—the highest that figure has been since July 24.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1.269 million Texans have recovered, while 271,694 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 90,164 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 13. That number comprises 57,137 positive student cases and 33,027 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.